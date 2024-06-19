These previously uncovered Android 15 features are now live

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

Google just released the third Android 15 beta, marking the Platform Stability milestone. That means all the significant user-facing features and changes are now present. It also brings a few features we previously uncovered in partnership with a noted Android sleuth.

Android expert and Android Authority contributor Mishaal Rahman confirmed that Android 15 beta 3 indeed brings the home controls screen saver we first reported back in April. This feature will display a screen saver with Google smart home controls when your device is idle and charging.

Rahman also revealed that the previously discovered “show long app names” toggle is now available in this latest beta software. As the name implies, this will let you decide whether apps with long names will have truncated (shortened) names or not. Right now, Google automatically truncates these names.

Adaptive timeout is here, but don’t hold your breath Finally, Rahman confirmed that the previously uncovered adaptive display timeout feature is in Android 15 beta 3 but doesn’t appear to work. This could automatically turn off the screen if you’re not using the device, regardless of your specified timeout period. That theoretically means you could have a long screen-off period (e.g. two minutes or more) but still enjoy the peace of mind associated with much shorter timeout periods.

Either way, we’ve now got a really good idea of what to expect when the stable version of Android 15 launches later this year. Are there any missing features you want to see in Android 15? Let us know in the comments!

