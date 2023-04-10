How to manage notifications and sounds on Discord

If you’re an avid Discord user, you’ve probably heard the Discord notification sound countless times. While these notifications can be good, they are more often obnoxious. You have to listen to that double beep sound whenever someone sends a message, and if you are a part of many servers, this can become a massive distraction. Today we’re teaching you how to turn off Discord notifications, sounds, and more.

Before anything, we need to talk about Discord notifications and why anyone would want to turn them off.

Typically, when it comes to social media notifications, you want to leave them on. If you turn off Facebook notifications, you might miss a direct message, a tag, an important update from a Facebook group, or a birthday. If you turn off Instagram notifications on your device, you won’t know when someone likes or comments on your content.

However, neither of those two instances involves an incredibly irksome double-beep notification sound.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Discord notifies you about everything, from messages in threads to people changing their listening preferences in a call. As such, you will be bombarded with Discord notifications unless you manually disable them.

How to turn off Discord notifications

Desktop Launch Discord on your computer and go to User Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Notifications from the sidebar on the left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the sliders next to Enable Desktop Notifications, Enable Unread Message Badge, and Enable Taskbar Flashing to turn them off.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Android and iOS

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Disable push notifications for Discord on your smartphone. This is in your device’s general settings, and the process will vary from device to device.

How to turn off Discord notification sounds Discord notifications have a distinct sound on the desktop version, and it can get incredibly annoying when they keep going off non-stop.

To turn off Discord notification sounds, start by going to User Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In User Settings, click Notifications.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down to the Sounds section. There are 18 sounds that you can go through and manually disable. Additionally, in a recent update, Discord added a Disable All Notification Sounds option which you can enable to stop all notification sounds at once.

What are the 18 different notification sounds on Discord? The 18 Discord notification sounds are: Message

Deafen

Undeafen

Mute

Unmute

Voice Disconnected

PTT Activate

PTT Deactivate

User Join

User Leave

User Moved

Outgoing Ring

Incoming Ring

Stream Started

Stream Stopped

Viewer Join

Viewer Leave

Invited to Speak

Click Disable All Notification Sounds or manually disable the sounds you don’t want.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When disabled, the sliders next to the sounds will be grey instead of green.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to mute a user on Discord

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Right-click a user on Discord. Hover your cursor over Mute @[their username]. From the extended menu, choose how long you want to mute them.

How to mute a server on Discord

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Right-click the server you want to mute in your server list on the left side of the interface. Hover your cursor over Mute Server, then, from the extended menu, choose how long you want to mute that server.

How to mute a channel on Discord

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Right-click the channel you want to mute in that Discord server. Hover your cursor over Mute Channel, then, from the extended menu, choose how long you want to mute that channel.

How to mute multiple channels on Discord Unfortunately, there isn’t any option to mute all channels but one. In a Discord server, you must mute channels one-by-one or mute the entire server.

How to manage notifications on the Discord app Discord’s mobile app is very versatile and allows you to access your Discord chats anywhere. However, notifications can get a bit overwhelming if left unchecked. Here’s how to access the different notification options on mobile.

Go to the Account tab in the Discord mobile app.

tab in the Discord mobile app. Tap Notifications .

. Here, you will find the toggles for Get notifications within Discord and Get notifications when your friends stream. If you want to change the notifications you get to your phone, go to the Get notifications outside of Discrd tab.

FAQs

What does muting do on Discord? When you mute something on Discord, be it another user, a server, or a channel, you will stop getting notifications whenever there is a new message in that thread. If your friend messages you and you’ve muted them, their new message will still be in the conversation, but you will not receive a notification. If you have muted a server or a channel, new messages will not trigger notifications for you. That said, if someone pings you—meaning they type @[your username] in their message—then you will still receive a notification. This is why people don’t like being pinged.

How do you stop all notifications from a server? Right-click that server, then click Notification Settings > Nothing. Additionally, you can suppress all role mentions.

