Activity status, or ‘active status,’ is a default feature on Instagram that automatically shows when you were last active on the platform to other users. If you’re currently online, it will be visible. If you’d rather not respond immediately to messages and want to avoid making others feel ignored, turning off your active status is an option. Alternatively, if you simply want to focus on your work without interruptions, check out our guide on Instagram’s quiet mode. Let’s now explore how to turn off your active status.

QUICK ANSWER To turn off your active status on Instagram, you will need to hide your activity status. To do this, go to your Instagram profile. Press (≡) → Settings → Privacy → Activity Status. If it's blue, press the Show Activity Status slider to turn your activity status off. KEY SECTIONS How to turn off active status on Instagram On desktop On mobile



How to turn off active status on Instagram By default, Instagram allows other users to see when you’re active on the platform. People can see when you’re online, as well as the last time you were online if you’re offline. Naturally, this may seem a bit intrusive.

If you want to keep that information to yourself, you always have the option of delving deeper into your Instagram account settings and turning off activity status. This will disallow the platform from seeing your activity and whether you’re online or not.

Turn off active status on Instagram (Desktop) Go to the Instagram website or open the Instagram desktop app on your computer, then log into your account.

Click on (≡) More at the bottom left and select Settings .

at the bottom left and select . Within Settings, locate How others can interact with you and click on it.

and click on it. In the Activity Status section, toggle the slider next to Show Activity Status to the off position. If the slider turns grey, it indicates that your Active Status has been turned off.

Turn off active status on Instagram (Mobile) Open the Instagram mobile app and navigate to your profile.

Tap the three horizontal lines (≡) in the top right corner and select Settings. In the Settings menu, choose Privacy.

Among the option, tap on Activity Status .

. The Activity Status page is your hub for managing your visibility on Instagram. If you don’t want others to see when you’re active, simply toggle the Show Activity Status slider until it turns grey.

FAQs

What happens when you turn off active status on Instagram? Other users will not be able to see when you were last active or if you’re currently online. That said, if you turn it off for yourself, you will also not be able to see the activity status of other users.

Can I still see others' active status if I turn off mine? No, you cannot see others’ active status on Instagram if you turn off your own.

Will others be notified when I turn off my active status? No, people won’t know when you switch off your active status on Instagram. It’s a quiet change, and your followers or contacts won’t get any notifications about it.

Can I turn off my active status on Facebook as well? Yes – it’s almost as simple to make your Facebook status “inactive” as it is with Instagram. All you need to do is go to “Settings and Privacy”, then “Settings”, then “Audience and visibility”, then find Active status and toggle it off.

