This device claims it can make your conversations unrecordable for maximum privacy

TL;DR A company called Deveillance is launching a portable device that aims to shield your conversations from smart devices and AI recorders.

The company claims that its device “emits an inaudible signal that makes every microphone within range unable to capture intelligible audio.”

Pre-orders are available now, with a limited-time 20% discount, for $1,199.

In a world flooded with smartphones and other devices with built-in microphones, it can seem nearly impossible to have a moment of privacy. However, there’s some new hardware coming out that promises to provide some respite from these always-on listening gadgets.

A company called Deveillance aims to save you from the world of surveillance with a new portable smart device called the Spectre I. Billed as an “audio security device,” the company claims that Spectre I can shield your conversations from smart devices and AI recorders.

Today, we’re introducing Spectre I, the first smart device to stop unwanted audio recordings. We live in a world of always-on listening devices. Smart devices and AI dominate our world in business and private conversations. pic.twitter.com/WdxmnyFq1I With Deveillance, you will @be_inaudible — Aida Baradari (@aidaxbaradari) March 3, 2026

The tech itself appears to be about the size of a small, dome-shaped Bluetooth speaker. There’s a button on the side to turn the device on/off, a light dot to let you know it’s on, a ring of light right under the speaker grill, and a big button in the middle. It also appears to come in only one color, black.

According to Deveillance, Spectre I works by sending out “an inaudible signal that makes every microphone within range unable to capture intelligible audio.” This is activated after you press the big button in the middle. In addition to cancelling out your audio, the gadget is said to use AI, signal processing technology, and physics to detect nearby microphones, log them, and send you the data.

These are tall claims, but if this device can actually do what the company says, that would be impressive. If you’re interested in one, you better be ready to empty out your pockets as it costs a whopping $1,199. However, the company is currently offering a 20% limited-time discount.

Deveillance says that the Spectre I is in early development, but you can put a pre-order down to save your place in the queue. You can also request a full refund if you change your mind before it ships. Speaking of shipments, the company plans to ship in the second half of 2026, with August as the target.

