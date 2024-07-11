The popular Delta emulator finally arrives on iPad with a ton of exclusive features

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Delta is arguably the top console emulator on iPhones, and you’ve technically been able to download an unoptimized version of the app on your iPad. Fortunately, the developer has just released an iPad version of the emulator.

Developer Riley Testut confirmed the release of Delta 1.6, noting that it’s the first major update to the multi-console emulator. This release is “fully optimized” for the iPad, meaning it makes full use of the large screen, for one.

Delta 1.6 also takes advantage of several other iPad features, such as the ability to open multiple windows. That suggests you can run two games side-by-side on one screen, although I’m not sure why you’d want to do that. Then again, it’s entirely possible that this feature doesn’t actually let you run games side-by-side but allows you to quickly switch between two games. This would be a welcome addition if confirmed, as you wouldn’t necessarily have to kill your current game if you’d like to play another.

In any event, Delta 1.6 also brings Stage Manager support for resizable windows, as well as Handoff capabilities. The latter is particularly handy, allowing you to quickly transfer gameplay between an iPhone and an iPad.

Delta 1.6 is already available in the Alt Store in Europe, but Testut reports that Apple has rejected the update for the App Store. So most users will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on this update (if Apple approves the update).

This isn’t the only notable emulator to land on iOS since Apple allowed them on the App Store. The popular RetroArch multi-console emulator is also available on Apple’s mobile devices, in addition to several more emulators. But those wanting to emulate more demanding consoles like the GameCube, PS2, and more will need to stick with Android or PCs for now due to Apple’s self-imposed limitations.

