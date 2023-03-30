Facebook notifications can quickly pile up. If you’re following many people or pages, you will get notified whenever a new post, share, or interaction occurs. As such, it can get a bit overwhelming if you don’t clear them out. This is how to delete notifications on Facebook.

How to delete Facebook notifications on the web If you’re using Facebook on your desktop browser, click the notification bell to open the Notifications menu.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the ⋯ button next to the notification you wish to delete.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select Remove this notification.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to delete notifications on the Facebook app

In the Facebook mobile app, tap the notification bell. In the Notifications menu, find the notification you want to remove. Tap the ⋯ button next to it. Select Remove this notification.

Can you delete all notifications at once on Facebook?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If you want to delete a notification on Facebook, you must remove each one individually. This is tedious, but it’s also a good thing. You see, some notifications might be pretty important if you go back and check them. If you hastily delete them all, there wouldn’t be any way to retrieve them other than exporting your account information.

Basically, the inability to delete all notifications at once is a safeguard. You can’t accidentally press it and lose all notifications forever.

What you can do, however, is mark all of your notifications as read. This way, they’ll still be there, but you won’t have to see the notification alert in the top right if there are past unread notifications.

How to clear all notifications on Facebook Clearing all notifications is possible on the Facebook website. This is not currently possible from the Facebook mobile app.

Start by going to the Facebook website in a browser. Click the notification bell in the top right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Notifications dropdown, click the ⋯ button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select Mark all as read.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

