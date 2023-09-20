Facebook Dating can get a bit exhausting when you try and fail to match with people. It’s especially hard when you realize that, of all the available dating apps, Facebook Dating is the least populous in terms of active users. If it starts to feel like a waste of time, or if you’ve found a dating app alternative, then you might consider deleting your profile. Let’s review how to delete your Facebook Dating profile.

What happens when you delete your Facebook Dating profile?

How to delete your Facebook Dating profile Deleting your Facebook Dating profile is extremely simple, and it can only be done on mobile. You don’t need to go through a lengthy process to remove any subscriptions, as the platform is completely free to use. You will also stop getting notifications from Facebook about any Dating activity updates.

To delete Facebook Dating: Open the Facebook app and tap Menu (≡). In the shortcuts section, tap Dating. In Dating, tap the gear-shaped Settings icon in the top right. Tap the General tab. Under Account, select Delete Profile. Choose your reason for deleting Facebook Dating or tap Skip. In the Delete Dating Profile confirmation, tap Delete.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When you delete your Facebook Dating profile, you will not be able to create a new profile for a minimum of seven days. Your Facebook Dating profile will disappear entirely from the service, and your photos, answers, and conversations will also be wiped. This means you also won’t be able to access your profile to see or message people from the Dating section.

FAQ

How to remove the Facebook dating shortcut Open the shortcuts menu, tap “Dating,” then choose “Not Now” and “Remove.” Deleting the icon won’t erase your Dating profile.

Can I recover my dating profile after deleting it? You cannot recover your dating profile.

Will my conversations with others be deleted after I delete my profile? No, even if you delete your profile, your matches can still see conversations they had with you

Why did facebook delete my dating profile? If your Facebook Dating profile is no longer active, it may be because you didn’t adhere to Facebook’s community standards. Dating profiles and related activities should avoid including promotional or commercial content.

