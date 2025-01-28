Viral ChatGPT rival DeepSeek hit by massive cyberattack

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR DeepSeek says it has been hit by a large-scale malicious attack.

The service is temporarily limiting user registrations because of the disruption.

DeepSeek has sky-rocketed to fame in recent weeks, surpassing established rivals like ChatGPT on app stores.

DeepSeek has announced that its service has been hit by a large-scale malicious attack. Owing to the disruption, the ChatGPT rival is temporarily limiting user registrations. However, as of writing this article, new registrations are still going through on the platform.

“Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek’s services, registration may be busy. Please wait and try again. Registered users can log in normally. Thank you for your understanding and support,” reads a notice displayed on DeepSeek’s website. The status page of the service also shows that it is experiencing degraded performance.

The Chinese startup has shared no additional information about the cyberattack, and it’s unclear if existing users and their data have been impacted. DeepSeek was also affected by outages early Monday morning after topping the charts across Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

Are you interested in DeepSeek's AI model? 1139 votes Yes, I'm already using it on my PC, phone, or both. 22 % I'm gonna go try it now. 30 % I have my eyes on it, but I haven't tried it yet. 31 % No. 18 %

DeepSeek launched its free AI assistant on Android and iOS just a few days back. The chatbot witnessed a rapid rise to the top because it reportedly consumes significantly less data and operates at a fraction of the cost of existing competitor models from companies like OpenAI and Meta. The Chinese startup is being viewed as a threat to America’s AI prowess as it could redefine the investment required to advance the technology.

We also recently had a go at DeepSeek and came out pretty impressed with its performance compared to ChatGPT. Our contributor, Dhruv Bhutani, appreciated the AI’s human-like reasoning and open-source flexibility, making it a credible threat to established AI models.

You might like