Deal: The Sony 75-inch X80K Smart TV hits its best price in 12 months

Amazon is now offering a rare 25% discount on the stunning Sony 75-inch 4K UHD X80K LED Smart Google TV. This deal caught our eye because it appears to be the first time in over 12 months that the smart TV has caught a price drop this big, and we’ve never tracked it on sale for less. Sony 75-inch 4K UHD X80K LED Smart Google TV for $898 ($302 off)

The X80K TV is ideal for gamers and lovers of immersive viewing experiences. It’s driven by the 4K HDR Processor X1 for vibrant colors and clear contrast, with something Sony calls Triluminos Pro technology reproducing over a billion colors for enhanced picture quality. Motionflow XR ensures smooth movement in fast-paced action scenes, while Dolby Vision and Atmos deliver dynamic visuals and sound.

Further features include the Google TV interface that organizes content from major streaming services, AirPlay 2 and Alexa compatibility for seamless device integration, and gamers benefit from the Game Menu, which optimizes PlayStation 5 settings. The sleek, narrow bezel flush surface design helps you suspend the reality that you’re even looking at a screen for the duration of your movie or gaming session.

We hope it isn’t another year before this TV is 25% off again, but who knows? You can check out the deal via the widget above.

