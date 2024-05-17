Best deal of 2024 on the Shark AI Ultra Robot vacuum (45% off)

A good-quality robot vacuum cuts out one of those mundane chores and makes life that little bit easier. For time-poor people, that’s a worthwhile investment. The Shark AI Ultra Robot vacuum is one of the more capable devices on the market, and it’s down to just $299.99 for the first time since the holidays. Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum for $299.99 ($250 off)

The 45% price drop on the smart home appliance takes it to within $20 of its lowest price ever. It features incredible suction power that effectively picks up dirt and debris across all floor types, and with Matrix Clean Navigation, it ensures no spots are missed by cleaning in a precise grid pattern.

The vacuum also boasts a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris, equipped with a HEPA filter capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens. Its 360-degree LiDAR vision enables accurate home mapping, while powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll make it ideal for pet owners. Control is easy with app integration and voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

You may not have long to save big on this Amazon Choice device, so hit the widget above if you’re interested to learn more.

