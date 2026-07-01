Amazon cuts 33% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at just $334.99, down from its $499.99 recommended retail price. That saves you $165, which is a 33% discount off RRP, and it is the best deal we have seen on this watch all year. For anyone who has been waiting for a real discount on Samsung’s premium smartwatch, this looks like a strong time to buy.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back one of Samsung’s most popular features: the rotating bezel. It gives the watch a more classic look and offers tactile navigation that many fans prefer over only using the touchscreen. Samsung also gives it a dressier build than the standard Galaxy Watch 8, while the case has a slightly more modern, squarer shape than older Classic models.

On the software side, it runs Samsung’s newer watch experience on Wear OS and includes Galaxy AI as part of the overall user experience. Health and wellness tools are a big part of the package too, with improved sleep guidance, workout tracking, and Samsung Health integrations.

It also has a 4.6 out of 5 review rating, which should give shoppers extra confidence. At $334.99 on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is seeing a rare price drop that makes Samsung’s higher-end smartwatch much easier to justify.

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