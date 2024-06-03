Deal: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus plunges by over $250

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While Samsung is offering some discounts on its top tablets this week, this Amazon deal has taken the sale to the next level. One colorway of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is subject to a massive $251 price drop right now, marking easily the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the device. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for $749 ($251 off)

The offer is on the base 256GB model of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus in the beige color. A rogue deal on just one variant of a tablet like this can often mean a flash sale on limited stock, so you may not have long to capitalize on it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus One of the best Android tablets gets even better The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is the mid-sized tablet in the premium Tab S9 series. With a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, aluminum build, quad speakers, and an IP68 rating, the Tab S9 Plus is the balanced choice in the Tab S9 family. See price at Amazon Save $250.99

The first thing that catches your eye with the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is obviously the stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED display, housed in a sleek and durable aluminum body that is protected by an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The tablet runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which combines with 12GB of RAM for performance that can rival any other table on the market. The 256GB of storage isn’t such a handicap as it’s expandable up to 1TB via microSD, and the included S Pen makes the slate ideal for note-taking and creative work.

Check out the deal while you can via the widget above.

