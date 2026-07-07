The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a $270 price drop at Amazon

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Big-screen phone fans who want top performance and a strong camera setup have a good reason to look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price right now. There’s a deal on Amazon that drops the black colorway to $1,030, which is a solid discount for Samsung’s latest flagship.

That price is down from the $1,299.99 recommended retail price, saving you $270. Amazon says that works out to a 21% discount relative to the RRP. It isn’t quite at its Prime Day lows, but you’ll do well to find a better deal on the top-tier device outside of the major sales events.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is built for people who use their phone for just about everything. It has a large 6.9-inch display, runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, and comes with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Samsung’s headline addition here is the built-in Privacy Display, plus upgraded Galaxy AI features aimed at more proactive background help during day-to-day use. You also still get a 5,000mAh battery.

The device has earned a 4.7-star Amazon rating, which should give shoppers extra confidence. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop on Samsung’s newest Ultra phone, this Amazon deal on the black model is worth a look.

Follow