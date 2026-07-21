Deal: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus drops to just $699.98

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon has cut the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus down to $699.98, which is $300 off the $999.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 30% discount off RRP, putting this previous-gen flagship phone well below its usual asking price. It has only been cheaper during the recent Prime Day sale, so this is a deal worth a look while it lasts.

The Galaxy S25 Plus sits in the middle of Samsung’s lineup, giving you a big-screen flagship experience without stepping up to the Ultra. It has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, plus a slimmer and lighter build than many other large phones. Samsung also packs in its Galaxy-focused flagship chipset, with a strong focus on on-device AI tools for cross-app actions, call transcripts and summaries, writing help, and photo and audio editing.

Battery life is another big selling point here. The Galaxy S25 Plus has a 4,900mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, which is faster than the standard Galaxy S25. Around the back, you still get a triple-camera setup, with Samsung putting more focus on image processing and AI-assisted editing than on brand-new camera hardware. One UI 7 also brings display efficiency improvements and a more polished overall feel.

Amazon shoppers also rate it highly, with a 4.6/5 rating. At $699.98, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus looks like a strong buy for anyone after a balanced premium phone with a large display, solid battery life, and Samsung’s AI features.

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