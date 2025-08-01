Hot deal: Amazon slashes $450 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We’re big advocates of stepping back a smartphone generation to score yourself the best value for money, especially as the tech has plateaued in recent years. Even still, catching a $450 price drop on one of the best Android phones of last year (we put it in second place) is still quite a coup, and that’s exactly what Amazon is offering up today in this Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $849.99 ($450 off)

The huge discount drops the price of the still-excellent smartphone to just $849.99. It’s not the first time we’ve spotted a markdown of this size on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it’s undoubtedly a very rare occurrence. At the time of writing, the deal was available on three of the four colorways: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Amazon Save $450.00

While no longer the latest model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is packed with high-end specs and refinements. It has a large 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that sits completely flat, making it easier to hold and less prone to accidental touches. The screen is protected by Gorilla Armor, which cuts glare and improves outdoor visibility. Inside, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, paired with 12GB of RAM across all storage variants.

On the back, you’ll find a versatile quad-camera setup, headlined by a 200MP main sensor and a new 50MP 5x telephoto lens for sharper mid-range zoom. There’s also a 10MP 3x telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera. The S Pen remains built in, and Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, Note Assist, and real-time call translation are baked into the software. A 5,000mAh battery keeps it all going, with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support, and you still have six years of Android and security updates to run.

This deal is bound to be popular, so catch it while you can via the widget above.

