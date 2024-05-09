Save a record $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the best-selling model of the S24 range for good reason. It’s one of the best Android phones ever made and cheaper than it’s ever been on Amazon today. A $200 price drop has reduced the base model of the device to just $799.99. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $799.99 ($200 off)

You can score the discount on all four colorways of the handset that Amazon carries, and the same markdown is available on the 512GB model. It’s reduced from $1,120 to $919.99, which is also its lowest price to date.

One reason that the Galaxy S24 Plus might be outstripping its larger sibling in sales this year is the extra bump in price Samsung put on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, although this sale goes a long way to mitigating that. The premium S24 Ultra is $250 off for a limited time, meaning you can pick it up for $1,049.99.

The savings on the standard Galaxy S24 handset are more modest, with it on offer for $699.99.

With a lot of buzz about these deals and only a limited number of phones available, it’s not an opportunity you’ll want to sleep on. You can find them using the widgets above.

