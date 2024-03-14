More people are buying the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus this year. Here's why.

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S series is seeing impressive sales, according to an industry report.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is leading Samsung’s year-on-year growth in sales.

A better AI experience on the device seems to be a major selling point.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S line has seen impressive yearly sales growth in the last two years. But, this year, the Galaxy S24 Plus model is largely to thank for it, according to an industry report.

The Galaxy S24 series, which includes the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra models, saw an 8% combined year-on-year (YoY) increase in units sold in the first three weeks of sales, according to Counterpoint Research group’s Global Weekly Smartphone Model Sales Tracker.

This wasn’t the first time we saw impressive sales figures from Samsung’s flagship S line. The Galaxy S23 saw a reported 22.89 million units in sales over eight months after launch, beating out the Galaxy S22 sales figures from the year prior by 22%.

What’s different this year, however, is that the S24 Plus is outpacing the other models with a 52% YoY jump in sales. That’s pretty impressive since the S23 Plus, in terms of sales, was considered the weakest in the lineup just a year ago.

Check out the graph below to see how all the S24 models are selling. It’s important to note that while more people are picking up the Galaxy S24 Plus this year, the Galaxy S24 Ultra still dominated sales in the first three weeks of the lineup’s launch.

Why are more people buying the S24 Plus? The boon in sales for the Galaxy S24 Plus can be attributed to improved specs offered at a sweet price spot, according to senior Counterpoint analyst Minsoo Kong.

Kong says that the Galaxy S24 Plus’ 12GB of DRAM meets the minimum requirements for the larger smartphone to offer a better on-device AI experience.

At roughly $1,000, the S24 Plus gives you most of the S24 Ultra’s features at a $300 discount. Or, put it another way, adding $150 to the price of the S24, the S24 Plus opens the door for a better AI experience.

Considering that one of the main selling points for the S24 series devices are the new Galaxy AI features — which include Live Translate, Note Assist, Photo Assist, and Circle to Search — being able to provide an improved AI experience on-device instead of being cloud-dependent does seem like a worthy upgrade.

Whatever the reason, it seems the better-than-expected sales numbers have lit a new fire under Samsung as the company allegedly raised its first-quarter sales goals from 12 to 13 million units, according to tipster Revegnus on X.

