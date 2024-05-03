Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit best price of 2024 at 30% off
They may have been on the market for a little while now, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro still holds a place in our best wireless earbuds roundup for a reason. The top-tier Samsung buds justify their $230 retail price, so they’re a bit of a steal in today’s Best Buy offer. Catch it in time, and you can pick them up for just $159.99.
This is the best price we’ve tracked on the Buds 2 Pro since Black Friday in November and the second-best ever. The deal is available on all three colorways of the buds, so you can play it safe with white or Graphite, or go a bit jazzy with the Bora Purple hue.
Both excellent sound quality and effective active noise cancelation are on show in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They feature an IPX7 rating, making them as water-resistant as buds get, and they last about five hours on a single charge with ANC activated. The charging case can then top that up a few times before you need an outlet.
The earbuds are particularly good for Samsung users, with exclusive perks like 24-bit audio support, 360 Audio for immersive sound, and convenient features like Wireless PowerShare and seamless pairing.
