The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit best price of 2024 at 30% off

Lily Katz / Android Authority

They may have been on the market for a little while now, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro still holds a place in our best wireless earbuds roundup for a reason. The top-tier Samsung buds justify their $230 retail price, so they’re a bit of a steal in today’s Best Buy offer. Catch it in time, and you can pick them up for just $159.99. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $159.99 ($70 off)

This is the best price we’ve tracked on the Buds 2 Pro since Black Friday in November and the second-best ever. The deal is available on all three colorways of the buds, so you can play it safe with white or Graphite, or go a bit jazzy with the Bora Purple hue.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung's reliable earbuds upgraded The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds provide great sound and feature active noise canceling. They meld a great fit and comfort with a vast range of ear tips. Efficient ANC and five hours of battery life sweeten the deal. See price at Best Buy Save $70.00

Both excellent sound quality and effective active noise cancelation are on show in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They feature an IPX7 rating, making them as water-resistant as buds get, and they last about five hours on a single charge with ANC activated. The charging case can then top that up a few times before you need an outlet.

The earbuds are particularly good for Samsung users, with exclusive perks like 24-bit audio support, 360 Audio for immersive sound, and convenient features like Wireless PowerShare and seamless pairing.

Ready to upgrade? Hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.

You might like

Comments