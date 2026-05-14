Upgrading your security setup? Get the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus for its best price of the year

DealHunt / Android Authority

Home security is a top priority for many of us, and the right tools can make all the difference. If you’re looking to enhance your home’s safety, the Ring Outdoor Cam Plus offers impressive features for just $99.99, making this a record low price.

DealHunt / Android Authority

This camera delivers a wide-angle view in 2K video, allowing you to see more of your surroundings. It features Ring Vision technology for superior image quality, ensuring you capture every moment clearly. The Low-Light Sight provides full-color detail in low-light conditions, so you can keep an eye on things at any hour. Plus, it is versatile in mounting options, allowing easy installation on walls, ceilings, or even tables. With live view and two-way talk, communicating with visitors is seamless. Connect with Alexa-enabled devices for added convenience, enhancing your smart home setup. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an excellent 93 out of 100. This score reflects a price advantage of $28.46 below the average price of $128.45 over the last 90 days, and it’s currently at an all-time low. Such factors demonstrate great value for anyone looking to boost their home security.

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