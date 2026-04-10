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Save $50 on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus today
32 minutes ago
If you’re looking to enhance your home security, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is currently available for $99.99, down from $149.99, offering you a 33% discount relative to the recommended retail price.
This doorbell boasts impressive features that make it a must-have for both home and business security. It provides Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, so you can see more of who’s there, day or night. Its Color Night Vision allows you to see clearly at night, and it provides alerts for packages and persons detected in specified zones, ensuring you’re always informed.
Setting up the Battery Doorbell Plus is straightforward. It connects easily to your Wi-Fi using the Ring app and includes tools for mounting. Plus, it is compatible with Alexa, adding extra convenience by allowing you to receive alerts and communicate with visitors through your Echo devices.
The deal scores 93 out of 100 on DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis. This excellent score comes mainly from the current price of $99.99, which is $49.15 below the 90-day average of $149.14. The price was dropped just 19 hours ago, making it a fresh and appealing offer.
With robust features and an outstanding price drop, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is a great option for those looking to bolster their security setup.
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