Save $50 on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus today

If you’re looking to enhance your home security, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is currently available for $99.99, down from $149.99, offering you a 33% discount relative to the recommended retail price.

This doorbell boasts impressive features that make it a must-have for both home and business security. It provides Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, so you can see more of who’s there, day or night. Its Color Night Vision allows you to see clearly at night, and it provides alerts for packages and persons detected in specified zones, ensuring you’re always informed.