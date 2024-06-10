Deal: Incredible price drop on the Razer Kishi V2 Pro to just $55

Woot just dropped a Razer Kishi V2 Pro deal so good that we had to try and work out if there was a catch we were missing. Spoiler: We couldn’t find one. It’s a genuine chance to pick up the popular backbone controller — usually selling for $150 — for just $54.99. Razer Kishi V2 Pro (Xbox Edition) for $54.99 ($95 off)

For context, that’s more than $45 less than we’ve ever seen it sell for on Amazon, which happens to be Woot’s parent company. The device is brand new and is the Xbox Edition, which is useful for playing both Xbox and PC games. If you’ve already got your Amazon Prime membership ahead of Prime Day then you’ll also get free shipping.

The Kishi V2 Pro is equipped with advanced features like microswitches, analog triggers, programmable multifunction buttons, and Hypersense haptics for a responsive and immersive gaming experience. Its extendable bridge securely fits most popular Android smartphones, ensuring stability during gameplay. The controller connects via USB-C, eliminating input latency and allowing passthrough charging to keep your phone powered.

With the Razer Nexus App, users can browse over 1,000 compatible games, record and share gameplay, and customize settings. The Kishi V2 Pro also supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, remote play, and virtual controller mode for touchscreen games.

This deal is very likely to sell out way before the end date, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you to it.

