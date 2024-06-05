The Google Pixel Watch 2 drops to lowest price of 2024

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

With Prime Day approaching next month, Amazon seems to be ramping up its deals on some top tech. That includes this excellent offer on the Google Pixel Watch 2, which is seeing a rare $60 markdown to just $289.99. Google Pixel Watch 2 for $289.99 ($60 off)

The offer is available on the Wi-Fi model of the smartwatch in various colorways. In most instances, it’s the cheapest price we’ve tracked on the device. There are even bigger savings to be had on the LTE version, with a 20% discount dropping it from $400 to $319.99.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch 2 Wear OS 4, advanced health sensors, and upgraded training features elevate the Pixel Watch 2 The Google Pixel Watch 2 retains the first model's successful features and refines several of the original's shortcomings. Added sensors, upgraded training tools, and a few key changes suggest a more finished product. Google's Wear OS 4 runs flawlessly, while advanced health tools from Fitbit join the lineup. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

Apart from the iconic look, the Pixel Watch 2 made notable improvements on the original, with Wear OS 4 running smoother than ever. It introduces advanced health sensors, including an upgraded heart rate sensor, an EDA sensor, and a new temperature sensor. The addition of automatic workout detection and new training features make it a compelling choice for fitness enthusiasts. On top of all that, the watch’s fast charging significantly reduces downtime, with a full charge taking just over an hour, and safety features like Safety Check add a layer of security.

Amazon deals can come and go without warning, so hit the widget above to check it out while it’s live.

You might like

Comments