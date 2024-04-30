Deal: Just $649 for the Pixel 8 Pro and a 12-month plan with Mint

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

In the market for both a flagship Android phone and a new service plan? Mint Mobile has a very tempting limited-time offer for you. You can pick up both the Google Pixel 8 Pro and a 12-month data plan for as little as $649. No trade-in requirements or other elephant traps in sight. Google Pixel 8 Pro & 12-month 5GB plan for $649 ($530 off)

The superb package consists of two deals combined. The first is a huge $440 discount on the top-tier Pixel, which is much better than any price drop we’ve tracked on it from the main retailers. It’s predicated on you pairing it with a data plan, but the promotion includes six months of free service on Mint Mobile’s already-affordable contracts. If you choose the 5GB per month plan, you’ll pay just $90 more for a total of 12 months of coverage.

Need more data per month? The free six months element means that you won’t be spending a lot more for it. The 15GB plan is just $120 for the year, working out to $10 per month. The 20GB plan is down to $150, and the unlimited plan is $180. That means you can land yourself the Pixel 8 Pro and 12 months of unlimited data for only $739. It’s quite the prospect.

Last time we saw one of these Mint packages it sold out in double-quick time, so you may not have long. The widget above takes you to the deal if you’d like to learn more.

You might like

Comments