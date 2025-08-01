Our favorite flip phone for first-time buyers just got a sweet discount

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Foldable phones aren’t cheap, but the Motorola Razr (2025) already stood out as the best-value flip phone of the year, especially if you’re dipping your toe into the foldable world for the first time. It’s a more accessible entry point than ever today, with Amazon slashing $100 off the price. Motorola Razr (2025) for $599.99 ($100 off)

We said back in May that this was the one foldable we’d recommend to a first-time buyer. It’s easy to get into thanks to Motorola’s Hello UX interface, which makes excellent use of the outer display without overcomplicating things. You get a full app drawer, optional widget panels, and the ability to waste time with cover-screen games.

Motorola Razr 2025 Motorola Razr 2025 The most affordable 2025 Razr A good looking 6.9-inch folding display is paired with a 3.6-inch external display to make up a compact folded phone, with few compromises at full-size. The Motorola Razr 2025 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X and 8GB of RAM, a 50MP camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Razr also comes with a solid camera setup, sporting a 50MP primary and 13MP ultrawide sensor. Performance is solid for everyday use, and while it can’t quite match the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s raw power or Samsung’s lengthy update commitment, it also doesn’t cost $1,100. You also get faster charging, more storage, and a shallower display crease.

Samsung’s latest flip phone may be sleeker and more refined than ever, but if you’re testing the waters of foldables for the first time, you don’t need to blow four figures. The Razr (2025) hits a sweet spot of fun, practicality, and affordability.

Amazon deals come and go without even the courtesy of a countdown clock, so don’t sleep on the deal if you’re interested. The widget above takes you to it.

