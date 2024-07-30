Deal: Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip makes your dumb electronics smart, and is 46% off

Replacing all your appliances and electronics isn’t the most viable or cost-efficient way to turn your house into a smart home. Especially if you already love your current house items. An easy solution is to get a smart plug, but today we found a deal on an even better alternative. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 has six smart plugs, and it is currently discounted by 46%, which brings the price down to just $43. Get the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 for just $43

This offer is available from Amazon and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means it the price should go back to the usual $80 relatively soon.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 Power all your appliances from one central hub. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip has six smart power outlets and three USB ports. Using the Kasa smart app, or voice control with your favorite assistant app, you can control electronics in your home, home office, or small business. See price at Amazon Save $37.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip is really cool. The six AC outlets can be controlled individually, using either the official app or your smart assistant. You can pick between Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, there are three USB outlets for charging smaller electronics.

This power strip does a bit more than allow you to power your electronics on or off. You can set schedules, or group devices together. The app monitors things like energy consumption, and it doubles as a surge protector. It requires no hub, either, and connects to Wi-Fi directly.

If you’re looking to make your house a little more intelligent and connected, you should probably jump on this deal soon. Again, it’s a limited time deal and we’re not sure how long it will last, or when it will come back.

You might like

Comments