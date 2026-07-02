Google’s premium TV streamer is 25% off at Amazon right now

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google TV Streamer 4K is Google’s premium streaming box, built for people who want faster navigation, sharp picture quality, and better smart-home control in one place. It’s also on sale right now at Amazon, which makes this a good time to take a closer look.

This streamer supports up to 4K HDR at 60fps with Dolby Vision, along with Dolby Atmos audio for supported content. Google also packs in 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, plus Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.1, USB-C, and built-in Ethernet. That gives it a strong setup for streaming apps, smooth playback, and a wired internet option for a more stable connection.

One of its more interesting features is Gemini for TV, which lets you ask natural-language questions to help find something to watch or get on-screen help. It also works as a smart-home hub with Matter support, and it recently picked up Thread 1.4 improvements in a 2026 update. On top of that, the Google TV Streamer 4K has a 4.4 out of 5 review rating, which is another good sign for anyone thinking about upgrading their streaming setup.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Google TV Streamer 4K for $74.99. That’s down from the $99.99 recommended retail price, saving you $25. It’s a strong price for Google’s current high-end streaming box.

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