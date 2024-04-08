Record 49% price drop on the Google Pixel Watch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Celestial bodies might be taking center stage today, but this deal is yet to be eclipsed (it’s tenuous, but the best I could do). The original Google Pixel Watch just dropped to its best price ever on Amazon. It originally sold for $349.99, but now you can pick it up for just $180.49 in this deal. Google Pixel Watch for $180.49 ($170 off)

The offer is only available on two styles of the Wi-Fi model of the smartwatch. Both have a polished silver case and active band, with the color choice being between Charcoal and Chalk. Neither had previously been available for less than $200 and usually a lot more. It’s odd pricing, but they’re sold and shipped by Amazon, so you can assured that it’s a legit offer.

Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch The Pixel Watch is the first wearable with the Big G. The Google Pixel Watch is a Wear OS-powered wearable that's aiming to be the smartwatch for everyone. It has a robust app library, plenty of Fitbit-based health-tracking features, and a classy design. See price at Amazon Save $169.50

One thing you can rely on from the Pixel Watch is a smooth Wear OS experience, which remarkably doesn’t limit itself to any brand ecosystem, offering a broad compatibility range. It’s integrated with many of Fitbit’s top health and fitness tracking features, showcasing Google’s acquisition of the fitness giant to its fullest. The watch sports a sleek, modern design with a minimalistic approach, featuring a bright, always-on AMOLED display that remains visible even under direct sunlight.

The petite and minimalist design of the watch aims for unobtrusiveness on the wrist, and it’s well protected in Corning Gorilla Glass. The battery life could be better, but it does have a variety of sensors and offers functionalities like Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Google Assistant support.

Something about the pricing and the limited models the deal applies to tells me that the offer won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you can check it out for yourself via the widget above.

