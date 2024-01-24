Second-best deal drops on the Garmin Instinct Solar at $150 off

Garmin is one of the top players in the smartwatch space, but the incredible hardware often comes with premium pricing. One way to save on the wearables is by stepping back a generation, and that’s just the opportunity that Amazon is serving up today. The original Garmin Instinct Solar is down to just $199.99 from the retailer at the time of writing, saving you 43%. Garmin Instinct Solar for $199.99 ($150 off)

The massive markdown drops the Garmin watch to its second-best price ever. The only time the wearable has ever been available cheaper was during the flash Black Friday sales last year, and it was only $10 lower than this offer.

Garmin Instinct Solar Garmin Instinct Solar A multisport device with military grade durability and solar charging Built-in sports apps, handy smart notifications, and health and fitness tracking sensors are just the beginning with a Garmin Instinct. Out in the elements, the device offers military standard build materials, multiple global navigation satellite systems, an altimeter, a barometer, and a three-axis electronic compass. It can even harness solar power to offer exceptional battery life. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Prime Deal

The solar charging capabilities of the Garmin Instinct Solar are a handy feature at worst and a potential lifesaver at best. It also adheres to the US military standard 810, ensuring resilience against thermal, shock, and water damage, with a water rating of up to 100 meters. A three-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and multi-GNSS support are well-suited for tracking and navigation, even in challenging environments.

But you don’t have to be traversing remote terrains to get the most out of this smartwatch. It has a range of sports profiles, plus health monitoring features like Pulse Ox for oxygen absorption estimation, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, and stress tracking. The watch also includes a unique Body Battery energy monitor, which helps users optimize their energy levels by analyzing heart rate variability, stress, and sleep patterns.

Ready for adventure?

