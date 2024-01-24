Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Second-best deal drops on the Garmin Instinct Solar at $150 off
Garmin is one of the top players in the smartwatch space, but the incredible hardware often comes with premium pricing. One way to save on the wearables is by stepping back a generation, and that’s just the opportunity that Amazon is serving up today. The original Garmin Instinct Solar is down to just $199.99 from the retailer at the time of writing, saving you 43%.
The massive markdown drops the Garmin watch to its second-best price ever. The only time the wearable has ever been available cheaper was during the flash Black Friday sales last year, and it was only $10 lower than this offer.
The solar charging capabilities of the Garmin Instinct Solar are a handy feature at worst and a potential lifesaver at best. It also adheres to the US military standard 810, ensuring resilience against thermal, shock, and water damage, with a water rating of up to 100 meters. A three-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and multi-GNSS support are well-suited for tracking and navigation, even in challenging environments.
But you don’t have to be traversing remote terrains to get the most out of this smartwatch. It has a range of sports profiles, plus health monitoring features like Pulse Ox for oxygen absorption estimation, wrist-based heart rate monitoring, and stress tracking. The watch also includes a unique Body Battery energy monitor, which helps users optimize their energy levels by analyzing heart rate variability, stress, and sleep patterns.
