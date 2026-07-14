Act fast: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 gets a rare $500 discount

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the most impressive foldables you can buy right now, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it at the moment. Samsung’s current book-style foldable brings a big screen, top-end power, and upgraded cameras into a slimmer design than earlier Fold models.

A big part of the appeal is the 8.0-inch inner display, which gives you much more room for apps, videos, reading, and split-screen work than a standard phone. Samsung also packs in multitasking-focused software, so the Fold 7 is built for people who like using several apps at once. Power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, with flagship-level speed and Galaxy AI features included throughout the experience. On the camera side, the 200MP main sensor stands out as one of the biggest upgrades Samsung has brought to the Fold line.

The rest of the package is strong too, with a 4,400mAh battery and 25W wired charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is widely seen as one of Samsung’s best foldables so far, especially for productivity, media, and large-screen app use, and its 4.5-star rating helps back that up.

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $1,499.99, down from its $1,999.99 recommended retail price. That’s a $500 discount, or 25% off the RRP. While it dipped $30 lower during the later part of the recent Prime Day sale, this is otherwise the best deal we’ve seen on the phone so far, and a rare chance to save this much on Samsung’s premium foldable.

Only one colorway is still in stock at the time of writing, so you may be too late by the time you read this. Hit the button above to find out.

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