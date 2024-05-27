Deal: First $120 discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung hit all the right notes with the introduction of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE range. A few of the premium features of the Tab S9 series that many wouldn’t miss were sacrificed to deliver a more affordable Android tablet to those not looking to spend the best part of $1,000 on their next device. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus still wasn’t cheap at $600, but you can now score it at a record-low price of just $479 in this excellent Memorial Day discount. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus $479 ($121 off)

The deal is on the base 128GB model of the Tab S9 FE Plus, and while the maximum discount is only available on the Gray and Lavender colorways, the other two colors are both on sale for under $500 if the hue is important to you. While it’s unlikely to be a deal-breaker, the offer even includes 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free when you purchase.

The specs sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus reads like that of a more expensive device. It boasts a solid build quality with an IP68 rating for extra durability, the 12.4-inch WQXGA display is complimented by a 90Hz refresh rate, and the Exynos 1380 chipset combines with 8GB of RAM in this configuration. A sizable 10,090mAh battery supports speedy 45W charging for extended usage, while the included S Pen will please the creators. You also get dual AKG-tuned speakers, expandable storage of up to 1TB via microSD, and good software support, with a promise of four full Android updates and five years of security patches.

This limited-time deal doesn’t give any clues as to how long it will last, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you there.

