Rare $400 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was the Android tablet of choice for power users until the Tab S9 Ultra arrived. But, not only was it a huge outlay for a tablet at around $1,100, it was also the model of the three in that Tab S8 generation that was almost never on sale. Best Buy is bucking that trend today with a huge $400 discount on the powerhouse slate. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $699.99 ($400 off)

It may have a successor with a few new bells and whistles, but the raw specs of the Tab S8 Ultra still square up to some of the best devices on the market. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip powers a huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED QHD display — the same as on the Tab S9 Ultra — and, while this model comes with 128GB storage, it’s expandable to 1TB with a microSD. A few of the many other impressive features include 8GB RAM, an ultrawide dual front 4K camera with auto framing, three mics with noise cancelation, a large battery, and the S Pen. All for almost half the price of the later model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The top model from the Samsung Tab S8 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra carries a massive 11,200mAh battery. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. See price at Best Buy Save $400.00

Best Buy also offers a slew of other incentives to lock in this deal. If you have a device to trade in, you can make further savings on the tablet, meaning you may only have to pay a few hundred bucks for your new device. There are also some free subscriptions, such as a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, six months of Norton 360 that comes with a VPN, three months of Google One 100GB, and three months of YouTube Premium. Not bad at all.

We expect this deal to be very popular, so don’t mull it over for too long. Learn more by hitting the widget above.

