Huge 48% price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro!

Lots of the deals we see every day are kinda meh, but this is one of those discounts that had us double-checking it was legit. Woot is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just $119.99 — a 48% markdown and easily the best price we’ve ever tracked. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $119.99 ($110 off)

The deal checks out, as the flagship wireless earbuds are new and the US version. Woot is a reputable vendor as well, being under the Amazon umbrella. In fact, if you’re an Amazon Prime member or on the 30-day free Prime trial, you can get free shipping on the buds. All three colorways are available at the time of writing, although it may not stay that way for long.

We rated these as the best earbuds for Samsung phones, though you don’t have to be in the Galaxy ecosystem to enjoy the Buds 2 Pro. They feature impressive sound quality, effective active noise cancelation, a durable IPX7 water resistance rating, and a comfortable design with silicone ear tips. They’re also the first earbuds in the Galaxy line to have highly responsive touch panels. On top of that, they support 24-bit audio via the Samsung Seamless Codec and offer 360 Audio for an immersive experience, especially when paired with Samsung devices.

The deal is both time and stock-limited, and we’d be surprised if it didn’t sell out quickly. Check it out while you can via the widget above.

