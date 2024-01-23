Best price ever on the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition at only $99

Fossil

This is one of those Amazon smartwatch deals that makes you double-take. A huge 67% price drop has slashed the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition from almost $300 to just $99, which had me checking that I wasn’t looking at some low-rated Amazon seller or a refurbished model. But everything checks out — the deal is legit. Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition for $99 ($200 off)

It almost goes without saying that this is easily the best price we’ve ever tracked on the wearable, and at least $50 cheaper than it was selling for on Black Friday. The offer is applied to all three colorways of the watch, although at least one of those is sold out already. Hardly surprising at this price.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition The Wellness Edition of the Fossil Gen 6 packs the same features but also Wear OS 3 The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is essentially a souped-up version of the vanilla Gen 6. Most notably, it features Wear OS 3, making it the first Fossil watch with the new operating system. It also has a few additional wellness features to round out the package. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition was the first Fossil watch to embrace Wear OS 3 and features a unique Wellness App that tracks vital health and fitness statistics. It includes functionalities like SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and automatic workout detection. The 1.28-inch always-on, touchscreen display is complemented by 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. The watch also offers a compass, an altimeter, and three new watch faces, including a Wellness Gauge exclusive to this model. Compatible with both Android and iOS phones, it connects seamlessly with Fossil’s redesigned companion app.

January is a great time to focus on your health, but don’t expect this offer to last long. Hit the widget above to learn more.

