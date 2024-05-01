Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Amazon deal shaves $100 off the Fitbit Sense 2
Whether the upcoming summer is going to be more about the fitness journey or the social scene for you, the Fitbit Sense 2 would make a fine wrist adornment. Its $300 retail price puts it beyond a lot of people’s smartwatch budget, but it’s a different prospect today. A $100 price drop on Amazon has taken the wearable back to its all-time low price for the first time in months.
While it might look the business, advanced health-tracking is the Fitbit Sense 2’s forte. That includes a unique continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for stress monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep analysis, not to mention the built-in GPS, ECG readings, and skin temperature monitoring.
The hybrid smartwatch boasts a responsive and durable design, improved with a physical button for easier navigation compared to its predecessor. You can manage Fitbit Pay and on-wrist phone calls, while the device also supports Google Pay and integrates well with the Fitbit app, providing a comprehensive health data overview. Throw in strong battery life, and you’re getting quite the deal at 33% off.
Hit the widget above to check out the Fitbit deal and decide which of the three colorways best suits your summer attire.