Deal: Score the AOPEN FHD portable monitor for just $79.99 (38% off)

You don’t realize how handy a portable monitor really is until you have one. It’s a game-changer for multitasking on the go and can fit right into your bag with your laptop. The 2023 model of the AOPEN 15.6-inch FHD IPS portable monitor is a top option, and it’s back at its all-time low price of $79.99 on Amazon right now. AOPEN 15.6-inch FHD IPS Portable Monitor for $79.99 ($50 off)

The monitor offers a crisp Full HD resolution on an IPS display, ensuring sharp images and vibrant colors from any angle. Not only is its design ultra-slim, making it easy to slide into a laptop bag, but it’s also incredibly lightweight at just 2.45lbs. It was good value at its $130 retail price, so it’s something of a steal in this offer.

Other noteworthy features of the handy device are a quick response time of 4ms, an ergonomic tilt range between 45 and 60 degrees, and it comes equipped with dual 1W speakers for clear sound. Connectivity is versatile, including two USB-C ports and a Mini HDMI, facilitating easy hook-ups to a variety of devices without the need for multiple cables.

Amazon deals can vanish at a moment’s notice, so don’t miss out on this one if you need to expand your on-the-go options. Hit the widget above to check it out.

