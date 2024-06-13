Catch a record 41% discount on the Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank

Power delivery and capacity are the keys when it comes to investing in a top portable charger, and the Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank offers both in spades. It retails for $150, but it’s down to a record-low price of just $88.95 on Amazon right now. Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $88.95 ($61 off)

ThePowerCore 24K, also known as the Anker 737 power bank, offers a substantial 24,000mAh capacity, capable of providing up to five full charges for an iPhone 15 or more than a full charge for an iPad Pro. It features 140W Power Delivery 3.1 technology, ensuring rapid charging for a variety of devices, including iPhones, Samsungs, MacBooks, and laptops.

The power bank includes a smart digital display, offering real-time updates on charging status and battery life. With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it can charge multiple devices simultaneously, making it a versatile option for on-the-go power needs. Measuring 155.7 x 54.6 x 49.5mm and weighing only 630g, it’s compact and light enough for easy portability.

Record discounts on this device don’t come up every day, so catch it while you can by hitting the widget above.

You might like

Comments