Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

The Anker Nano II 65W charger drops to within $1 of its all-time low

The popular USB-C charger is down to just $31.99 on Amazon today, almost matching its best price ever.
By
12 hours ago
Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger Promo Image
Amazon

Adding more devices to your tech lineup might make some aspects of life easier, but it can also put a strain on your sockets or leave you with a tangle of wires. The Anker 735 Nano II 65W charger was designed to address these issues, and it’s subject to a fantastic Amazon offer today. You can snap it up at a 43% discount if you catch the deal in time.

Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger for $31.99 ($24 off)

The $24 markdown takes the USB-C charger to within $1 of the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on it. While we haven’t had a chance to test the charger ourselves, a 4.7-star Amazon rating from over 11,000 reviews should reassure you that it’s up to Anker’s usual high standards.

Anker 735 Nano II 65W ChargerAnker 735 Nano II 65W Charger
Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger
See price at Amazon
Save $28.00

Utilizing advanced GaN II technology, the Anker 735 charger achieves a compact form without compromising power. It’s no bigger than an AirPods Pro case, but it’s capable of delivering a maximum 65W charge — enough to power a MacBook Pro to 50% in under 45 minutes. For multitaskers, it smartly distributes power across three devices, ensuring optimal charging.  it also adheres to the IEC 62368-1 safety standard, providing peace of mind during use.

Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

DealsNews
ChargersDeals