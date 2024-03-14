The Anker Nano II 65W charger drops to within $1 of its all-time low

Adding more devices to your tech lineup might make some aspects of life easier, but it can also put a strain on your sockets or leave you with a tangle of wires. The Anker 735 Nano II 65W charger was designed to address these issues, and it’s subject to a fantastic Amazon offer today. You can snap it up at a 43% discount if you catch the deal in time. Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger for $31.99 ($24 off)

The $24 markdown takes the USB-C charger to within $1 of the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on it. While we haven’t had a chance to test the charger ourselves, a 4.7-star Amazon rating from over 11,000 reviews should reassure you that it’s up to Anker’s usual high standards.

Utilizing advanced GaN II technology, the Anker 735 charger achieves a compact form without compromising power. It’s no bigger than an AirPods Pro case, but it’s capable of delivering a maximum 65W charge — enough to power a MacBook Pro to 50% in under 45 minutes. For multitaskers, it smartly distributes power across three devices, ensuring optimal charging. it also adheres to the IEC 62368-1 safety standard, providing peace of mind during use.

Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself.

