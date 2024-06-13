TV deal: This 32-inch Amazon Fire TV is now just $90 (55% off)

Amazon’s TV range was already one of the most affordable ways to pick up an affordable and reliable smart TV, so getting one of those models for better than half price is a bargain. A record deal just dropped the Amazon Fire 32-inch 2-Series smart TV to only $89.99 today, saving you $110 on retail. Amazon Fire 32-inch 2-Series Smart TV for $89.99 ($110 off)

While the display has been on offer before, we’ve never seen it available for under $100. The offer even expands your viewing options once the TV arrives, with a free six-month subscription to MGM Plus thrown in.

Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TV Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series Smart TV The Fire TV 2-Series brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. And with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote, you can use your voice to navigate content, switch inputs, control your smart home devices, and more. See price at Amazon Save $110.00

This Amazon Fire smart TV delivers HD resolution, supporting HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio to complete the viewing experience. It offers an entertainment hub with quick access to live TV, video games, and music alongside all of your favorite streaming options. Alexa integration allows voice control for easy content discovery and smart home management. The TV supports wireless Bluetooth headphones for private listening and features multiple HDMI inputs for connecting devices, including video game consoles and audio equipment.

We’ve waited one year for the 2023 TV to drop this low, so don’t miss out on your chance. The widget above takes you to it.

