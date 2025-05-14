Rare deal: AL HydraBlast Bluetooth speaker drops to $31 for the first time

You’ve waited months for summer to roll around, so it’s worth a small investment to ensure you have a solid soundtrack to your BBQ or pool party. We’ve been alerted to a sharp price drop on the Altec Lansing HydraBlast Bluetooth speaker, which has steadily fallen from its $79.99 retail price a few weeks ago to an all-time low price of just $31.02 today. Altec Lansing HydraBlast Bluetooth speaker for $31.02 ($49 off)

Only the Royal Blue model of the well-reviewed Bluetooth speaker is subject to this steep discount, and our tracker shows that the price is very dynamic right now. It hit this record-low price only this morning, and we couldn’t say how much it’ll cost tomorrow. But the fact that it came to our attention suggests there are likely plenty of bargain hunters giving it a look.

The Altec Lansing HydraBlast is built for outdoor action, offering bold sound, punchy bass, and up to 20 hours of playtime. With IP67 certification, it’s waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof — ideal for beach days, hikes, or poolside fun. Despite its ruggedness, it stays portable thanks to a lightweight build and integrated carabiner clip.

The speaker also doubles as a power bank, with both wireless and wired phone charging options. USB-C recharging ensures quick top-ups, and built-in LED lights help set the vibe when the sun goes down.

Hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.