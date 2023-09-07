Poll: Which dead/dormant phone series would you resurrect?

The clicky part doesn't do anything aside from help you take the pen out of the phone.

In saying so, quite a few device families have come and gone over the years. So that got us thinking about the phone lines we miss the most from active brands. Give us your pick via the poll below!

Which dead/dormant phone series would you resurrect? 342 votes Apple iPhone Mini 12 % HTC One M series 26 % Microsoft Surface Duo 8 % Motorola Moto Z 5 % Nokia 9 5 % Samsung Galaxy Note 27 % Samsung Galaxy Zoom 4 % Sony Xperia Compact 8 % Sony Xperia Play 5 % Xiaomi Mi Max 1 %

Just to reiterate, we’re specifically looking at phone lines from active manufacturers. So that means the likes of LG and BlackBerry don’t count here, even though I do miss LG’s V series.

We also decided to exclude the Nexus series as Google didn’t make the hardware and the Pixel line effectively continues this series. The Nexus exclusion also admittedly spices things up because let’s face it, it’d likely be a runaway winner. After all, an Android Authority poll from October 2022 found that almost 90% of respondents indeed miss the Nexus line.

