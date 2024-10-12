The dbrand Grip Case for the Pixel 9 is almost too good at its job

dbrand Grip Case for Google Pixel 9 The dbrand Grip Case is pricey, but the details and features on offer make it a great value.

dbrand Grip case for Pixel 9 review: At a glance

What is the price? The dbrand Grip for the Pixel 9 costs between $49.90 or $59.90 depending on which skin you choose.

Where can you buy it? The dbrand Grip for the Google Pixel 9 is only available on the official dbrand website.

Is it worth it? The dbrand Grip Case is expensive, but the combination of features makes it a good value if you can afford it.

Should you buy the dbrand Grip Case for the Pixel 9 series?

The Pixel 9 series has a nice minimalist design, but if you’re looking for something more ostentatious, the dbrand Grip Case is worth a look. It combines the unique, flashy designs of dbrand’s skins with a very nice case that’s worth buying in its own right.

It’s a premium case, and as such, it arrives in premium packaging. dbrand definitely went overboard here, but if you like the unboxing experience you won’t be disappointed. It includes the case itself plus any skins in a little pouch on the side. Note that the images of the skins you see in this review are early prints, so they don’t include the sticker for the camera module. Personally, I think it looks better without this sticker, but you can make that decision for yourself.

While the case slips easily onto the phone, I had some trouble with the skin placement. The new pill-shaped camera bar on the Pixel 9 series means the skin is one large piece with a huge cutout in the middle. That makes it difficult to line up, especially on the thin sections next to the camera. You can always swap it out for a new skin, but it’s an expensive mistake to make.

With the skin installed, the case has a nice texture on the back, but it’s still smooth enough to provide a solid connection for the magnets. These magnets unlock a huge ecosystem of chargers, stands, wallets, and more. There aren’t many good magnetic cases for the Pixel 9 series, but this one is easily among my favorites.

Of course, I have to mention what gives this case its name: the incredibly grippy microdot texture all along the sides. It’s the grippiest case I’ve ever tested, for better or worse. There are also some glossy grip strips where your hands rest, but it’s still fairly abrasive in hand. If you’re sensitive to textures, it might be too much.

Personally, I liked the extreme grip, but what impressed me more was the small detail around the camera bump. Instead of a raised platform, it features slightly raised rails at the top of the sides. This eliminates the hard edges of the camera bump and prevents any rocking while on a table. Overall, it’s a very clever design.

Another nice detail is that the lip on the front of the case is slightly lower on the sides. This makes using swipe gestures very comfortable while protecting your Pixel 9’s OLED panel.

All of the small details make this a good value, despite the high price.

And now for the bad news—the price. The dbrand Grip Case for the Pixel 9 series starts at $50, but that’s just for skins with matte colors. If you want a more interesting skin, you’re looking at $55-60. Additional skins are another 10-20 bucks.

That makes it one of the most expensive cases on the market, but considering everything it offers, it’s still a good value. With excellent drop protection, integrated magnets, and a virtually undroppable design, there isn’t much more you can ask for.

What are the best dbrand Grip Case alternatives for the Pixel 9?

If the dbrand Grip Case for the Pixel 9 is too grippy or too expensive for you, here are a few more options worth considering: Casetify Impact Case ($59.99 at Casetify): Casetify offers even more customization than dbrand, albiet with printed patterns. The case is still very protective, but it’s thinner with a more standard TPU feel in hand. It’s still pretty pricey, though.

Casetify offers even more customization than dbrand, albiet with printed patterns. The case is still very protective, but it’s thinner with a more standard TPU feel in hand. It’s still pretty pricey, though. Caseology Athlex ($15.99 at Amazon) : For something more affordable, check out the Caseology Athlex. It has a similar microdot pattern all around the sides, with a more subdued pattern on the back. It’s not as interesting to look at, but it’s a third the price.

: For something more affordable, check out the Caseology Athlex. It has a similar microdot pattern all around the sides, with a more subdued pattern on the back. It’s not as interesting to look at, but it’s a third the price. Cyrill Ultrasheer ($21.99 at Amazon): This one is a clear case, but the printed patterns offer a more feminine option than anything dbrand puts out. There’s still a grippy microdot texture around the sides, but it’s definitely not as premium as the Grip Case.

