Want your Pixel 10 to pop? dbrand’s Damascus skins are back in shimmering style

TL;DR dbrand’s refreshed Damascus skins are now available for the Pixel 10 series.

You can choose from Holo White and Triple White designs.

The skins are also rolling out across over 200 other devices with a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

Picking up a Pixel 10 today? dbrand already has you covered. The company has given its most popular Damascus skin line a long-awaited refresh, with two striking new variations that debut on Google’s latest flagships.

The new options are Holo White, which puts a holographic, prismatic spin on the Damascus pattern, and Triple White, a more subtle white-on-white take created with dbrand’s Canon-backed 3D-printing process. Both are available for the Pixel 10 lineup starting today.

Of course, these cool new skins aren’t just for Google phones. As with other Damascus releases, the designs are available portfolio-wide, covering over 200 devices, including laptops and tablets. Pricing is the same as the rest of the range — normally $24.95 for smartphones, $29.95 for tablets, and $31.95 for laptops — and dbrand is running a two-for-one offer to sweeten the deal.

If you’re not totally satisfied with Google’s color options or you want your Pixel 10 to stand out a bit more, these eye-catching skins give you another way to personalize it.

