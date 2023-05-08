Dark mode is one of the first things people typically look for in an app. It makes reading content for longer sessions more manageable, especially on smaller screens. Now, Snapchat doesn’t have a dark mode for its Android app. It does have a dark mode option on its Apple app, though. This is how to turn on dark mode on Snapchat.

QUICK ANSWER To turn on dark mode on Snapchat, go to Settings > App Appearance > Always Dark. This feature is currently only available on iOS.

How to turn on dark mode on Snapchat (iOS only)

First things first, you must have an Apple device. Snapchat currently does not offer a dark mode option on its Android app. Launch the Snapchat app for iOS. Tap your profile picture in the top left. On your Snapchat profile, tap the gear-shaped Settings button in the top right. Under MY ACCOUNT, tap the App Appearance tab. Select Always Dark.

FAQs

Is there a dark mode on Snapchat? This is a pretty commonly asked question. The answer, for now, is yes — but only on iPhones. It’s an iOS-exclusive feature.

