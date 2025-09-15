You can save hundreds on these premium Google TV 4K laser projectors, but only for a few more hours

TL;DR Dangbei has some great discounts on two of its 4K laser projectors, but only for a few more hours.

The Dangbei DBOX02 Pro with its versatile stand is available for only $1,099.

Or choose the even brighter Dangbei DBOX02, also on sale for just $1,099.

A nice digital projector is a fantastic way to add some size and spectacle to your next movie night, and while there are some utterly fantastic options available out there, there are also lots of underpowered solutions that might save you some money upfront, but are just also hampered by compromise after compromise. We love saving money as much as the next guy, though, so we’re always looking for opportunities to save big on the kind of projector hardware that won’t leave you full of regrets — and if you’re willing to act fast, we just might have one for you.

Earlier this summer we were telling you about the launch of the Dangbei DBOX02 Pro, a 4K laser projector running Google TV. The interface is already a big win right there, and that bright laser light source give it 2000 ISO lumens output, meaning you’re actually going to be able to see things, even during the day.

We also love how Dangbei has managed to work out licensed Netflix, which is often a pain point for projectors, forcing you into hacky Chromecast workarounds — no such headaches here.

When we looked at the projector before, it was available at an introductory price of just $1,219, down from its $1,599 list. That was good, but if you go on Amazon and pick one up within the next few hours you can score the DBOX02 Pro for just $1,099, or 31% off!

This model is handy with its versatile stand, letting you move it around easily from room to room, but if you’re looking to just set it and forget it, also consider the standard Dangbei DBOX02. This one lacks that stand, but dials up max brightness even higher to 2450 ISO lumens — and the DBOX02 is still just $1,099 on Amazon, if you jump on this deal today — that’s 42% off its $1,899 list.

Either way there, you should be in excellent shape, and your only real decision is which super-discounted projector you want to go for. Don’t take too long to decide!

