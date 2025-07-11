This new 4K Google TV projector just had its price slashed by hundreds of dollars

Dangbei

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home media experience, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to do it. Although we’re now in the final hours of the event, not all of the big sales are coming to a close today. For example, Dangbei, known for its home projectors, is keeping the party going by offering some exclusive discounts starting from today and ending on July 16. Surprisingly, Dangbei is even slashing the price of its recently launched MP1 Max. Get the Dangbei MP1 Max for $1,599 ($400 off)

It’s not often that you see a device that just launched go on sale, but here we are. When this 4K Google TV projector was released just a few weeks ago, it came with a price tag of $1,999. If you act now, you’ll be able to get this premium projector for only $1,599. Saving $400 on a major home media upgrade like this is a pretty great deal.

Dangbei MP1 MAX 4K Projector Dangbei MP1 MAX 4K Projector See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Prime Deal

The MP1 Max can project up to a 300″ screen, offers an ultrawide color gamut, and supports Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. As mentioned earlier, it uses Google TV, and you’ll have access to apps like YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. What really makes this projector special, however, is that it uses a triple-laser light source instead of a more conventional LED. This allows it to achieve an impressive brightness of 3,100 ISO lumens, which means your viewing experience won’t be interrupted by daylight.

Since Dangbei is offering this deal until July 16, you won’t need to rush to pick this projector up. At the same time, you don’t want to wait too long to take advantage of this offer.

