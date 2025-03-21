Need smart light bulbs? This Cync 2-pack is only $11.99, only today!

GE

I can no longer live without smart light bulbs. These are the easiest and cheapest way to start building out your smart home, and deals on them are getting pretty good. Take this GE Cync A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs 2-Pack as an example. It’s only $11.99! And since it comes with two bulbs, you are pretty much only paying about $6 for each. Get a GE Cync A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs 2-Pack for just $11.99 ($12 off)

This offer is only available from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day sale. This means you can only get this deal today. The discount will go away tonight, at 10 PM Pacific.

We rarely see deals on smart light bulbs this low. You’re essentially paying $6 per light bulb, and these are actually pretty nice and will help you either light up your home or set the mood in any room.

Each unit can output 800 lumens of brightness. This is equivalent to a 60W standard incandescent light bulb. Not the brightest, but just enough for indoor use. It also helps that these only use 9.5W in electricity, which is right in line with other LED bulbs. If you’re actually upgrading from a traditional light bulb, you will end up saving money long-term!

Another benefit of LED lights is that they last much longer. GE estimates that each will last up to 15,000 hours. That is a long time! If you were to leave the bulbs on and never turn them off, they would survive for about 625 days.

As it’s the standard for modern smart light bulbs, the GE Cync A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can control it using the official app, as well. You can set schedules and automate your home’s lighting. Not to mention, these support “millions of colors,” so you can get creative with the hues in each room.

Another really nice pro is that GE is backing these with a three-year warranty! All things considered, we would consider this bundle a great deal even at its full $23.99 price. The 50% discount makes it quite the steal. Again, this deal will only be available today, so get yours quickly!

