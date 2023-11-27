Cyber Monday: The Beats Studio Buds Plus hit an all-time low of just $119.99

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Cyber Monday is often just viewed as the natural end of the Black Friday sales, but there are a few products that get their biggest price drops at this stage. These late bonuses are worth seeking out, and we’ve spotted one in the form of the Beats Studio Buds Plus. These wireless earbuds were discounted for Black Friday, but a further markdown today has them at an all-time low price of just $119.99. Beats Studio Buds Plus for $119.99 ($50 off)

Of the four colorways, only the Cosmic Silver variant is available at this amazing price, which can sometimes indicate that the deal may not last too long. You can add AppleCare Plus to the deal for another $30, with the total for both coming to $148.99.

Beats Studio Buds Plus Beats Studio Buds Plus The Beats Studio Buds Plus are good earbuds for listeners who hop between Android and iOS. Beats' active noise canceling is a step up from the original Studio Buds. Small housings and a range of ear tip options make these a joy to wear for hours at a time. See price at Amazon Save $49.96

The buds are a versatile choice for users who frequently switch between Android and iOS devices. They offer improved active noise canceling over their predecessors, ensuring a more immersive listening experience. Their compact design, coupled with a variety of ear tip sizes, ensures a comfortable fit for prolonged use. They’re equipped with an IPX4 rating, support Google Fast Pair, and work seamlessly with the Beats app for Android. For iPhone users, they offer hands-free Siri support and Apple Spatial Audio.

Cyber Monday only has hours to run, so check out the Studio Buds Plus deal while you can via the widget above.

