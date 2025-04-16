A crucial system behind Android security updates just lost its funding

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The US government has stopped funding the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database, a standardized global system for identifying and tracking software vulnerabilities across platforms and devices, including Android.

Without CVEs, Google’s monthly Android security bulletins may face delays, confusion, or reduced transparency.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, will step in to maintain or replace the CVE system.

The United States government has abruptly pulled funding for the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures database (CVE). Without US funding, the critical security program that standardizes naming and tracking vulnerabilities will be as good as dead unless it finds another benefactor. Now, it might sound like a behind-the-scenes change, but this development could affect how fast your Android phones get security updates.

What is CVE? The CVE system is essentially a giant database where known security flaws in software and devices, including Android phones, are tracked and shared with companies, security researchers, and even the public. Each reported security issue gets a unique CVE ID so everyone knows exactly what problem they’re dealing with. But starting Wednesday, April 16, the US will no longer pay to keep that system running.

“On Wednesday, April 16, funding for MITRE to develop, operate, and modernize the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures Program and related programs, such as the Common Weakness Enumeration Program, will expire,” Yosry Barsoum, MITRE’s vice president and director at the Center for Securing the Homeland,” told The Register.

What does this mean for Android security updates? Google relies heavily on CVEs in its monthly Android security bulletins — the updates that fix bugs and security issues on Android devices. Without the CVE system working as usual, there could be delays in identifying and fixing these problems.

CVE IDs are how Google communicates updates about security issues across hundreds of Android devices and partners. If the system slows down or becomes confusing, it could become harder for companies to track security problems, leading to possible delays or even missed patches.

The biggest concern is that without a central system, Android phone makers might need to develop their own system to track vulnerabilities. There’s also a concern that without a standardized system, companies could become less transparent about security issues affecting their devices.

Since the development is so new, we’re not really sure of its impact. Someone might come in to save the CVE program, or the US government might roll back its decision (case in point: tariffs on phones). It’s also possible that Google and other companies could build their own internal system to replace CVEs or that another group will step in to run a new database.

While historical CVE records will remain available at GitHub, and the end of the CVE program may not immediately impact Android users, experts warn that companies could face a bumpy ride as they try to navigate new systems.

