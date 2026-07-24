Gemini Daily Brief could soon become much more useful and customizable

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could soon let users customize their Gemini Daily Brief.

Daily Brief could show a text box where users can type what they want or don’t want to see in their briefing.

It could also allow voice input and offer suggestions for customizing the Daily Brief.

When Google announced “Daily Brief” at I/O 2026, it immediately looked similar to Pixel 10’s “Daily Hub.” What’s more, Daily Brief seems to have plenty of scope for improvement. While it’s already possible to tune your Daily Brief, Google is now working to make it easier for users to tell Gemini what they want in their top-of-the-morning roundups and what they’d like to ignore.

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While digging through the latest version of the Google app (v17.43.11), we managed to enable a new option in Gemini’s Daily Brief page — a dedicated text box to tune Daily Brief to your preference.

Tapping it opens a bottom sheet with some ideas for what a user might want to see in their daily briefing from Gemini: email newsletters, more calendar events, updates from school, or even more concise language in the briefing. Tap on one, and it sends that text to Gemini, ensuring that the next Daily Brief is tuned accordingly.

Users can also give custom feedback by typing what they’d like to see (or not see) in future briefings, and there’s even a mic icon for voice input. Adding a prominent text box like this could make it easier for Android users to update their Daily Brief as per their preferences.

Though this feature isn’t enabled right now, it seems to be working as expected and could be ready for primetime. However, Google isn’t exactly known for fast rollouts, so we might still have to wait a bit before this feature starts showing up. Hopefully, Google will get it ready and out the door sooner rather than later.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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