Hot deals: Get our favorite portable batteries at record-breaking prices

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. What else is good? If you find yourself constantly running out of battery, you might want to take advantage of these portable battery deals. They’re all at record-low prices right now!

All of these offers are available from Amazon, and they are part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, which runs October 8-9. This means it’s your last day. Also, keep in mind this sale is exclusive to Prime subscribers, so learn more about pricing and sign up for Prime here if you’re interested. New members get a 30-day free trial, so you may get access to these deals for free!

Also, keep in mind that the CUKTECH 20 Power Bank and Anker 548 Power Bank deals require that you also manually clip a coupon on the Amazon buy page.

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank CUKTECH 20 Power Bank High-end power bank without the premium price. The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is a 25,000mAh portable battery with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It has a 210W max output and can charge a single device as fast as 140W. Additionally, it supports passthrough charging and has an integrated screen that provides live statistics and charging information. See price at Amazon Save $40.00 With Coupon!

The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is actually my personal favorite portable battery, and I use it daily. It strikes a perfect balance between portability and capabilities. It has a 25,000mAh battery, which can charge the average phone about 4-5 times.

It can do much more than charge a smartphone, though. The most capable USB-C port can handle 140W speeds, which is enough to fast-charge most modern laptops and tablets. In total, it has two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. It also has an integrated screen that will give you the live status of all ports and the battery itself. I’m also a big fan of the design. The battery feels very solid, and its soda can shape makes it easy to carry around.

Anker 548 Power Bank

The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is great, but it’s not enough for more demanding users. Maybe you want a battery that can handle charging your devices during a weekend getaway. That’s when something like the Anker 548 Power Bank becomes a more enticing option.

For starters, it has a much larger 60,000mAh battery, enough to charge smartphones around 8-12 times. This also makes it much larger than usual, but that is a sacrifice that must be made with more capacity. It’s also a pretty fast portable battery. The fastest USB-C port can reach 60W, and the second one can charge at 27W. You’ll also get a couple of USB-A ports that can handle 18W.

There’s a really cool addition many of you will enjoy, especially if you plan to take this battery camping. It has an integrated 3W light! It’s retractable and sits on top of the unit, so you can use it like a lantern. The built-in screen also gives you details on what’s going on with the ports and battery.

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Prime Big Deal!

Now, if you really want to get serious about power, this one is on another level. It’s our favorite portable battery that is still relatively portable. The Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station comes with a 288Wh battery, which is enough to charge smartphones about 19 times!

The unit features three AC outlets, three USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, and a car socket. This battery also takes charging speeds to the next level. Two of its USB-C ports can reach 140W. And get this: the AC outlets can output 300W! A nice extra feature is that it also supports 100W solar panels. Again, these offers are part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, which ends tonight. You best act quickly if you want to score these excellent batteries at record-low prices.

You might like

Comments